Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 15,445 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,631,000 after purchasing an additional 448,305 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 395,049.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 395,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,995,000 after purchasing an additional 355,477 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $54,563,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 215,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.50. The company had a trading volume of 663,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,934. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $229.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.94.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

