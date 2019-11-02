Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. 9,594,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,323,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

