Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.94. 8,623,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,917,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

