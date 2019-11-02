Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 22,039 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,647,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,369,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.98. 5,489,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,297. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,160,754.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,368,303 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

