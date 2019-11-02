Oppenheimer Weighs in on TE Connectivity Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.54. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,523 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 40,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.