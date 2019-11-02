Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €14.40 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.48 ($19.17).

Orange stock opened at €14.40 ($16.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €14.43. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

