ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Gap Down to $3.89

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.89. ORBCOMM shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 114,141 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The firm has a market cap of $310.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $253,926.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

