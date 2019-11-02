Origo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.91 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $16.91 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.05649619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001033 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014907 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00046048 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,301,245 tokens. Origo's official website is origo.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

