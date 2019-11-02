Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

OEC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

NYSE OEC opened at $18.30 on Monday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 71.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.