ORIX (NYSE:IX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut ORIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE IX traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.78. 57,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. ORIX has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 55,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 52.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ORIX by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in ORIX by 50.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

