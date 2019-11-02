Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $15.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.72.

NYSE:ORA opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.05. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravit Barniv sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $422,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

