Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Otter Tail by 17.6% during the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 32.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 679,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,868,000 after buying an additional 65,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 71,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.20 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

