Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Trading Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.50. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Owens-Illinois traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.48, approximately 2,987,362 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,809,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OI. Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on Owens-Illinois and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Owens-Illinois from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

In related news, Director Carol A. Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

