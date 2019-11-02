Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 97.29%.

OXSQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.23. 296,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

OXSQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Square Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.