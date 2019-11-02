P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTSI. BidaskClub raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 20.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

