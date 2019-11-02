Pamela M. Lopker Sells 20,792 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 20,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $946,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,311,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,336,738.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $916.14 million, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.07.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in QAD by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

