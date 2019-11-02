Pandacoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 51.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $572,347.00 and $3.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pandacoin

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

