Par Pacific (PARR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $23.46 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

In related news, insider James Matthew Vaughn sold 13,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $289,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,526.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $259,790.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,554. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

