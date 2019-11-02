Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price objective on Park National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $101.87 on Friday. Park National has a 1 year low of $79.27 and a 1 year high of $103.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Park National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,695,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Park National by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Park National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.