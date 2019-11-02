Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY20 guidance to $10.10-10.90 EPS.

Shares of PH stock traded up $12.41 on Friday, reaching $195.90. 1,662,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,522. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $312,868.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.64.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

