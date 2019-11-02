Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.18.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock opened at $195.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $412,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,164.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.