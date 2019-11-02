Parthenon LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

IWR traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 956,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,825. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

