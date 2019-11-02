Parthenon LLC Has $9.39 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $13.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,273.74. 1,669,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,233.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,299.31. The stock has a market cap of $874.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $65,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,484 shares of company stock worth $4,182,930. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

