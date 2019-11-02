Parthenon LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $57.38. 8,236,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,888. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

