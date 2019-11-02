Parthenon LLC Sells 300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,450,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 17,951,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,479,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $249,430.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

