Particl (PART) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,727.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00013396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Bit-Z. Particl has a market cap of $10.11 million and $24,727.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

