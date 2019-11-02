Patrick J. Donovan Purchases 500 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WTBA opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.68. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 59,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

