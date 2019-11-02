Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 192,953 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

TLT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.56. 11,425,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,903,339. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $148.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

