Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after buying an additional 2,953,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,064,486 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $81.75. 13,199,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,795,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart acquired 15,552 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

