Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. 4,333,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

