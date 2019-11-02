Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 477,914.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 425,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,378,000 after buying an additional 425,344 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,051,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 447.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73,499 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $195.06. 56,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.42. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $134.75 and a one year high of $195.06.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.