Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $448,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,358.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $64.00 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 787.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti boosted their target price on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.