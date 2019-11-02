Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Short Interest Down 13.1% in October

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PAYC traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.71. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $107.46 and a twelve month high of $259.71. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

