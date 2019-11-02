Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $230.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.00.

NYSE PAYC opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.71. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $107.46 and a 12 month high of $259.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 404.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

