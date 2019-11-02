Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Bridger Capital Management LLC

Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 2.2% of Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127,336 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,368,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.