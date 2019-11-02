PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $32.15. PBF Energy shares last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 2,797,450 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,139,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,195,741 shares of company stock valued at $50,777,960. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 709,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 277,090 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 43.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

