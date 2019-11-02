PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE:PBFX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.18. 82,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

In other PBF Logistics news, Director Karen Berriman Davis bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,256.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $137,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on PBF Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

