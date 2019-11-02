PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 210,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $534.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.25. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. ValuEngine lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

