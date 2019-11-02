Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

PEB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. 1,286,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,776. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

