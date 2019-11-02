Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE PEB opened at $26.34 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.