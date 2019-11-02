Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,303 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 380,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 180,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

DUK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,620. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $80.89 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,654. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

