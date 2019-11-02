Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,639,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.33. 2,944,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,063. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $216.97 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.647 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.