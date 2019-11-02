Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.15.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

