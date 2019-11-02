PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 933,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PMT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.