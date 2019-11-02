Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.15 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Pepe Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $124.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00217009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.01405841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pepe Cash Token Profile

Pepe Cash launched on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. Pepe Cash’s official website is rarepepedirectory.com. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders.

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

