Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 92.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 192,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 41.4% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,348,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 2,150,111 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.18. Performant Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. On average, analysts predict that Performant Financial Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 140,142 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $140,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 790,788 shares of company stock valued at $798,797 over the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.