Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,897 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,306,000 after buying an additional 868,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after buying an additional 1,159,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.39. 18,231,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,079,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

