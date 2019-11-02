Photon Price Up 30.9% This Week (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Photon has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a total market cap of $147,392.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,371.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.01974634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.11 or 0.03225038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00626530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00666087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00403649 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,034,311,002 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

