Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PIR stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Pier 1 Imports has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.80.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($23.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.88) by ($7.37). Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a negative return on equity of 714.34%. The business had revenue of $304.59 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.43% of Pier 1 Imports as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

