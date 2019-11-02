Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,873. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,070.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,702.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,112,051.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,282.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

